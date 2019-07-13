Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered Holding; Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $38.65 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 41,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 44,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 191,926 shares to 497,782 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of stock.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,539 shares to 26,546 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.