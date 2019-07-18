Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose While National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Decreased Stake; Bristol (BMY) Holder Bartlett & Co Boosted Stake by $2.75 Million

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 498,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.77 million, up from 439,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 6.70M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 2,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,042 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 40,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $123.43. About 2.64M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 7.18M shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt holds 0.5% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 71,416 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 17,636 shares. Fosun International has 83,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Company holds 1.19% or 42,000 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 13,865 shares. Holderness Investments holds 0.59% or 25,925 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.47% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.11% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. 3,542 were reported by Lifeplan Financial Incorporated. Meyer Handelman reported 1.7% stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 0.03% or 10,105 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pinnacle holds 238,265 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Lc invested in 0.03% or 8,037 shares.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,410 shares to 112,433 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,519 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

