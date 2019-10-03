Chevron New (CVX) Position Upped by Villere St Denis J & Co Llc; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Market Valuation Rose, Mckinley Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $467,648

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 7,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 97,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, up from 90,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.29. About 9.48 million shares traded or 68.31% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 7,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 21,777 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 29,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.17. About 575,069 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.09 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company owns 3,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,810 are held by Mirador Ptnrs L P. Financial Counselors Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cv Starr And Com Trust stated it has 195,000 shares or 5.53% of all its holdings. M&R Capital accumulated 2,925 shares. Fernwood Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 3,398 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 14,529 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hightower Trust Lta has 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 13,523 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Saratoga Rech And Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Nuveen Asset Llc holds 0.02% or 799,448 shares in its portfolio. Town Country Natl Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 13,640 shares. West Family Investments has 0.4% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 10,028 shares to 29,280 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 34,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 323,516 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $69.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,535 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Company owns 4,247 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 3.47M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 1.22M shares. M&R Capital Management Inc holds 0.58% or 20,520 shares in its portfolio. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 10,150 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brandywine Tru Communications holds 5,129 shares. 1,821 are owned by Rothschild Prns Ltd Liability Company. Condor Capital, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,170 shares. Old Republic International stated it has 871,500 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amp Capital Limited, Australia-based fund reported 586,003 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). South State Corporation holds 0.94% or 65,279 shares.