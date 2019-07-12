Chevron New (CVX) Position Maintained by Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc; Patten Group Has Boosted Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding by $1.71 Million

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 5,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,647 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 9,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125.43. About 3.51 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.33 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 23/05/2018 – American Heart Association: Important expansion of in-hospital cardiovascular care program to drive improved patient outcomes across China; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.4B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Disappointed Combination of Drugs Didn’t Result in Survival Benefit; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Tagrisso Used to Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Tru And reported 111,201 shares. Boys Arnold invested in 57,972 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,613 shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Com owns 1,675 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oppenheimer & reported 164,100 shares stake. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 256,092 shares. Plancorp Ltd Company stated it has 13,926 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 0.31% or 20,646 shares. Ashford Capital Incorporated accumulated 2,900 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation owns 51,777 shares. Voya Limited Co owns 2.23M shares. Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 87,670 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has 0.37% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chemung Canal Trust holds 1.27% or 43,417 shares.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 20,346 shares to 28,371 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 52,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,513 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

