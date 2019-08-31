Chevron New (CVX) Position Held by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holder American Century Companies Has Boosted Holding by $1.98 Million

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 376.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 36,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 46,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 9,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 191,359 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1678.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 173,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 183,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, up from 10,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,212 shares to 92,791 shares, valued at $25.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,080 was made by GRANT RICHARD S on Thursday, March 28. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of stock. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $36,547 was bought by WALKER LORI A. 2,000 shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L, worth $104,400 on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.