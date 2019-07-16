Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose While Catalyst Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding; Park National Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Increased by $3.84 Million as Stock Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 442.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,091 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, up from 1,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.72. About 3.56M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125

Park National Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 788.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 72,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,637 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 9,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 5.81 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,978 were reported by Crestwood Advisors Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp. Hengehold Cap Limited Com reported 26,304 shares. Cibc holds 2.11% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated owns 823,806 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 141,463 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burney Communications has 0.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 60,162 shares. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,205 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 96,729 shares. Psagot House Limited has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 8,880 shares. Page Arthur B holds 1.04% or 10,085 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has 1.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 6.87 million shares. Pettee Invsts Incorporated holds 1.62% or 20,904 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,700 shares to 108,300 shares, valued at $18.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 12,850 shares to 21,778 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,831 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Management holds 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1.26 million shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus invested in 0.23% or 451,620 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pacific Global Investment Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hsbc Pcl holds 0.16% or 1.65M shares. C Gp A S stated it has 535,582 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cooperman Leon G stated it has 500,000 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. S&Co Inc owns 7,263 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boyar Asset Management invested 0.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5.93M shares. Fred Alger Management holds 31,139 shares.