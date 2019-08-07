Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stock Value Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Lifted by $454,400 Its Stake

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 16.50 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 2.07M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares to 5,552 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,068 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bank Na owns 32,985 shares. Financial Architects Incorporated holds 590 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Signature Estate & Advisors Lc accumulated 183,580 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 6,745 shares. Telos Cap reported 27,093 shares stake. Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 5,587 shares. Agf Invs owns 54,306 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,538 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Incorporated reported 149,366 shares stake. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Limited Liability owns 658,325 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Security National Trust Co holds 34,731 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.44% or 70,766 shares. Novare Limited Liability Corp owns 54,173 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Guardian Tru has 350,114 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 666,082 shares. Bank Of America Corp De reported 2.24 million shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 20,524 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 7.23M shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0% or 1.05 million shares. 32,056 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Lc. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 861 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cibc World owns 26,413 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 21,716 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Parametric Port Assoc reported 988,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.02% or 99,097 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 105,049 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 27,982 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Inc by 177,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,396 shares, and cut its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).