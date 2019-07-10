Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Private Wealth Advisors Lowered Position by $301,227; American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Stock Value Rose While Price Michael F Has Raised by $492,530 Its Position

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $125.43. About 3.92M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM

Price Michael F increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (AMID) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 874,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 775,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 284,461 shares traded or 26.72% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 52.73% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Ecuadorian Plaintiffs End Fraudulent Litigation Against Chevron – CSRwire.com” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Phillips, Qatar to build Middle East’s biggest ethylene plant – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Supply draw, Gulf of Mexico storm push oil prices upward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 269 shares to 5,324 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.45 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Co holds 9.04M shares. 127,336 were reported by Dana Advsr. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 12,049 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Contravisory Mngmt holds 0.05% or 1,113 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp has invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.92% or 11,900 shares. Natixis LP holds 381,412 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co owns 55,660 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt stated it has 3,593 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company has 692 shares. Bourgeon Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.29% or 17,833 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust has invested 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Veritable LP invested 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability holds 855,477 shares.

More notable recent American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sealed Air CFO Terminated For Cause Amid SEC Investigation – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Trading Nation’ On European Banks Amid Deutsche Bank Troubles – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gold Prices Rebound, Still Below $1,400 Amid Trade Truce Between U.S., China – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow and Nasdaq close at record highs amid expectations for the Fed to lower rates – CNBC” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Asia Pacific stocks mixed amid expectations of Fed rate cut – CNBC” with publication date: July 03, 2019.