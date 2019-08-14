Chevron New (CVX) Holding Maintained by Triangle Securities Wealth Management; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Advisory Alpha Has Upped Its Position by $1.89 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.93. About 4.15M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.11 million, up from 1,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $179.9. About 12.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profiled data scraped by third parties; 23/05/2018 – Wired: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 16/04/2018 – Most of Divisive Facebook Ads Paid for by `Suspicious’ Groups; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act Facebook says it’s going to stop using data from third-party data providers like Experian and Acxiom; 29/05/2018 – Facebook’s size no barrier to deals in new areas -executive; 04/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11, per; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopu; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s F8: Expect Plenty of VR/AR, Data-Sharing Updates, Mobile Gaming — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tim Cook slams Facebook’s new privacy standards; 23/05/2018 – European politicians were left dissatisfied by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance in Brussels

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 260,593 shares. Moreover, Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 6.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tokio Marine Asset Management Communication Limited invested in 94,257 shares or 2.92% of the stock. holds 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,981 shares. Zacks Invest has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Company reported 8,959 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel owns 16,425 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 279,111 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Montag A Associate Incorporated owns 4,573 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. American Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated holds 19,860 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Partners accumulated 16,152 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Willis Invest Counsel reported 263,400 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 7,410 are owned by Cumberland. Perkins Coie Trust Communication invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Secor Advsr LP holds 0.4% or 11,610 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 245 shares to 6,245 shares, valued at $213.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,780 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron beats on earnings, misses on revenue amid weak refining ops – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Fueling Up; Earnings Overflowing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,394 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).