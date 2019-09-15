Chevron New (CVX) Holding Maintained by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc; As Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Shares Declined, Holder Concorde Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.22 Million

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 135,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 28,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258,000, down from 163,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 13.32 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 4,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.54 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294. 50,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

