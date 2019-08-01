Chevron New (CVX) Holding Lifted by Sunbelt Securities Inc; Vanguard Group Boosted Its Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) as Stock Value Declined

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 371,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 66.05 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94B, up from 65.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 12.03M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 22,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.11. About 5.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 197,442 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 2.19 million shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 0.2% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ls Investment Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 28,585 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 78,788 shares. Nuwave Inv Lc accumulated 215 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Ca accumulated 19,720 shares or 0.14% of the stock. City Hldgs Company holds 0.01% or 1,180 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co holds 22,649 shares. Fruth Inv invested in 0.11% or 9,361 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 7,759 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 5.67 million were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Profund Advisors Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 383,041 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 141,947 shares to 6.32 million shares, valued at $570.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 352,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.55M shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 5,028 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 10,911 shares. Douglass Winthrop Llc accumulated 64,062 shares. Lvm Capital Mi owns 0.68% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,198 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 3,883 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cape Ann Comml Bank holds 1.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 11,491 shares. Chatham Grp Inc Inc owns 4,476 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.08% or 90,835 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has 229,997 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 5,881 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt has 49,235 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Meritage Portfolio accumulated 50,159 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Chase Inv Counsel has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,492 shares. Tcw Gp holds 1.51% or 1.28M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 225,666 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,145 shares to 26,864 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,024 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

