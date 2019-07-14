Chevron New (CVX) Holding Held by Wespac Advisors Llc; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Newtyn Management Has Decreased by $27.42 Million Its Position

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 1.67M shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 972.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 24,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,642 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video)

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. 4,750 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Ltd Co reported 39,291 shares. Paw Cap Corporation stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California State Teachers Retirement reported 3.47M shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Kepos Lp owns 48,117 shares. 13,966 are owned by Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp. Captrust Fincl reported 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Motco holds 77,702 shares. Capital Rech Global Invsts has 10.55M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 298,730 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Investec Asset Management reported 1.61 million shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 7,037 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd has 32,790 shares. 199,000 are owned by Cincinnati. Portland Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,123 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates reported 6,200 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 58,000 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $20.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ni Hldgs Inc by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

