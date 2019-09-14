Chevron New (CVX) Holding Held by Buckhead Capital Management Llc; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Share Price Rose, Holder Apriem Advisors Raised Holding

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 8,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 51,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.84M, up from 42,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 51,730 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 47,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructur (UTF) by 160,641 shares to 44,736 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,534 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,540 shares to 92,641 shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,277 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).