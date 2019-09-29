Chevron New (CVX) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Upped Its Stake by $868,496 as Shares Rose; Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Raised Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake by $352,365

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,609 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, up from 48,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 7,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 212,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.43 million, up from 205,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Canâ€™t Catch a Break on China – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron faces potential fines for Gorgon LNG emissions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.