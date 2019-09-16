Chevron New (CVX) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Raised Its Stake; Mei Pharma (MEIP) Holder Caxton Has Decreased Its Position by $2.72 Million as Shares Declined

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 437,486 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 7,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 212,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.43M, up from 205,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd has 4,143 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap LP reported 235,087 shares. Gm Advisory Group has 0.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 18,322 were reported by Lee Danner & Bass Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.94% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). National Bank Of America De reported 25.81 million shares stake. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.08% or 153,374 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.29% or 135,637 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 6,700 shares. Naples Global Advsr owns 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,052 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 0.26% or 30,611 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 79,325 shares. California-based American Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.89% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Llc has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ibm Retirement Fund has 32,215 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,676 shares to 554,463 shares, valued at $46.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 10,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,193 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).