Chevron New (CVX) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding by $389,236 as Share Value Rose; As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Lifted Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 637.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 59,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 68,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.79M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 42,600 shares to 47,500 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc Series A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,400 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 0.12% or 294,826 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc has 0.29% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 26,117 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fenimore Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.18% or 10,140 shares. Iberiabank invested in 0.19% or 17,275 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 2.30M shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 69,061 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc invested in 0.41% or 6.02M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 1.84% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cullinan invested in 0.32% or 44,641 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 85,876 shares. Brinker Cap holds 25,971 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability holds 2,238 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Management Lc has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Curbstone Fincl Mngmt has 0.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,130 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id accumulated 13,428 shares. First Washington holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares. Windsor Management Ltd Liability has 0.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Shelton Mgmt invested in 0.48% or 14,896 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spinnaker Trust owns 26,415 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors has 16,007 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 141,875 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26.12M shares. Moreover, United Fire Gp Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 27,882 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,259 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

