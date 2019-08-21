Chevron New (CVX) Holder Tdam Usa Has Trimmed Its Holding by $397,413; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.66 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 8,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.97 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $226.1. About 112,741 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 3,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $117.66. About 456,504 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 12,342 shares to 74,100 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

