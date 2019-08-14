Chevron New (CVX) Holder Sterling Investment Management Boosted Its Holding; As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Market Valuation Rose, Valueact Holdings LP Lowered Its Holding by $3.26 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 228,861 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 3.90M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – benzinga.com” published on August 05, 2019, Nypost.com published: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JCPenney Announces Jim DePaul as Executive Vice President of Stores – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 286,001 shares. Johnson Finance Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 60,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 187,175 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 360,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 87,427 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests has 0.06% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Amalgamated National Bank invested in 21,751 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 19,013 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc owns 5,565 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can accumulated 67,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 171,289 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.06% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 24,197 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ims Cap Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,100 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Lc owns 25,461 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Fdx holds 0.33% or 66,941 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.4% or 3,663 shares. M Kraus & owns 13,848 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd has invested 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Hayek Kallen Invest Management has 1.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hendershot Invests Inc invested in 2,135 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And LP owns 5,819 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Asset Mgmt has 0.75% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 340,435 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc owns 5,000 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 37,985 shares to 67,494 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,105 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron beats on earnings, misses on revenue amid weak refining ops – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.