Chevron New (CVX) Holder Smart Portfolios Has Lifted Position by $391,017; Camelot Portfolios Cut Its Autozone (AZO) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 250,665 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 9.03 million shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXG) by 13,660 shares to 87,404 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Strategies Tr by 29,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,752 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Lp reported 54,315 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 85,053 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Asset Strategies holds 28,163 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc reported 19,025 shares stake. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 0.75% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alley Co Ltd Liability has 54,204 shares. Sterling Management, a Arizona-based fund reported 9,195 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Limited stated it has 20,625 shares. Private Cap owns 18,941 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 5,518 shares. Ohio-based Advisors Limited Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). National Registered Advisor reported 13,830 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru reported 112,732 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc owns 79,056 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Old Point Tru Svcs N A holds 4,927 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,661 shares to 31,930 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).