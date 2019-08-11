Chevron New (CVX) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Berry Global Group (BERY) Position Held by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 99.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 38,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 76,421 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 38,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 1.34 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 64,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 54,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,754 are owned by Marshall Sullivan Wa. 10,039 are held by Forbes J M Llp. Hussman Strategic holds 0.15% or 5,000 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 568,182 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt owns 3,331 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset reported 0.75% stake. Matrix Asset New York has invested 1.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Massachusetts-based Choate Investment Advisors has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company accumulated 0.28% or 19,708 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 1.04 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 0.18% or 5,221 shares in its portfolio. 43,725 are owned by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Selway Asset, a Idaho-based fund reported 12,340 shares. Seabridge Ltd Company reported 1,358 shares stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: The One That Slipped Away – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Company has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Clearbridge Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 203 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 42 shares. 250,000 were reported by Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 165,624 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 276,008 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 313,937 shares stake. Brinker Cap reported 0.1% stake. State Street Corp invested in 1.65 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 92,191 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 0% or 470 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.02% or 587,871 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com has 126,308 shares. Nippon Life Americas reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Pathstone Family Office Llc invested in 64 shares.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Berry Plastics Group (BERY) to Sell ‘Seal for Life Industries’ Business to Arsenal Capital Partners for $328M – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berry Plastics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 12,800 shares to 54,840 shares, valued at $64.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 264,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,025 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).