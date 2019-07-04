Chevron New (CVX) Holder Private Wealth Advisors Trimmed Stake by $301,227; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Cut by $378,352 Its Position

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,213 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36 million, down from 333,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has 76,522 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Gladius LP holds 0% or 28,377 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs invested in 7.93M shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Ltd owns 0.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,596 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc invested in 10,013 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trustco Bancorporation N Y holds 2.88% or 20,813 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 10,039 shares. Sigma Counselors, Michigan-based fund reported 20,646 shares. Parkside Fincl Comml Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 8,327 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.35 million shares. California-based Skba Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Suntrust Banks Inc has 1.18 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. South State stated it has 1.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Phocas Fincl accumulated 7,062 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement reported 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,118 shares to 103,851 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. $2.93M worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Has The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on January 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Addresses Racial Bias With New Film â€œThe Lookâ€ – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G manager to open restaurant with concept new to Cincinnati – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fin Service Ma has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.33% or 9,144 shares. Sather Fincl Incorporated reported 7,781 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Confluence Lc holds 0.35% or 200,955 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Coldstream Mngmt owns 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,697 shares. Covington Cap Management invested in 0.78% or 120,453 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc has 1.95% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 134,833 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt reported 3.92% stake. 12.40M were reported by Goldman Sachs. Intact Management accumulated 141,900 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 1.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bamco Ny reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 8,053 shares or 0.11% of the stock.