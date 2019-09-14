Chevron New (CVX) Holder Oakmont Partners Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder National Asset Management Boosted Position

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,051 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 11,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 8,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 23,372 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 14,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39M shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 118,249 are owned by Btr Mngmt Incorporated. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 712,012 shares. Moreover, Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 70,979 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 44,998 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.43M shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Hayek Kallen Inv Management owns 14,361 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. First Natl Tru Company accumulated 147,796 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability has 10,150 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,683 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 21,879 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 138,267 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 55,096 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 51,655 shares to 375,410 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

