Chevron New (CVX) Holder Modera Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 58,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 53,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares to 16,082 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

