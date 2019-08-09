Chevron New (CVX) Holder Modera Wealth Management Has Cut Holding; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Valuation Rose While Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.48 Million

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $122.86. About 620,364 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 329,609 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MGM Resorts International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGM); 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces New $2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE MANDARIN ORIENTAL LAS VEGAS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,364 shares to 897,728 shares, valued at $46.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. $11.98 million worth of stock was bought by Meister Keith A. on Thursday, June 13. $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.42M for 22.44 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

