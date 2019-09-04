Chevron New (CVX) Holder Modera Wealth Management Decreased Its Position; Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Boosted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 2.84 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 39.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 24,732 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 17,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $286.1. About 396,910 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe & Dalton reported 824 shares. Bowling Mgmt reported 0.53% stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Odey Asset Management Gru Limited reported 5,100 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bbr Prns Limited Liability Com holds 6,467 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 8,600 were reported by Bp Public Limited Company. Crossvault Management Ltd Liability Co holds 12,385 shares. 419 are held by Alpha Windward Lc. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited owns 18,553 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 285,749 shares.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regeneron Gets FDA Nod for Eylea Injection Prefilled Syringe – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting REGN Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron’s Bad Cholesterol Drug Aces Late-Stage Trial, Oncolytics Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,445 shares to 60,041 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.51 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4,484 were reported by Spc Fincl. First American Bancorporation owns 86,425 shares. Montag A & Associates invested in 1.23% or 107,990 shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc has invested 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Farmers Merchants Incorporated reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ftb Advsr reported 31,571 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 981,732 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Capital holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,363 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 9,832 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Net has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The California-based Check Capital Mgmt Ca has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,212 shares. Homrich Berg stated it has 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.