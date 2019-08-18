Chevron New (CVX) Holder Modera Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Position by $1.22 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 3,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85M shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 42,887 shares to 517,863 shares, valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,887 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 261,288 are owned by Davidson Advisors. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.99% or 461,793 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Com holds 0.01% or 24,156 shares in its portfolio. 15,030 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,000 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 2,410 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited invested in 141,463 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 0.48% or 9,910 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Communications has invested 2.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bb&T Corp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,730 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 65,519 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.07% or 5,443 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 412,284 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp reported 214,405 shares. Avalon Llc holds 1.13% or 130,240 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 1,019 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 1,100 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 16,883 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington Tru Communication invested in 2.15% or 106,651 shares. The Missouri-based Wedgewood Partners has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 902 shares stake. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd reported 2.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & reported 435,086 shares stake. Brave Asset reported 0.91% stake. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.52% or 486,556 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability reported 28,901 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 11,599 shares to 6,827 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

