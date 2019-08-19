Chevron New (CVX) Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $1.78 Million as Stock Rose; Chase Investment Counsel Stake in Ericsson (ERIC) Boosted by $1.30 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 14,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 112,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, down from 126,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 43.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 144,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 473,502 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 328,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 5.42 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares to 3,308 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,180 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 10% – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cyber Security 1 AB: H1 2019 Results Stockholm Stock Exchange:CYB1 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) While The Price Tanked 70% – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Late Surge Helps S&P Join NASDAQ in the Green – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Change in number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 249,669 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $113.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie reported 1.39% stake. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Ny holds 21,632 shares. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 25,682 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated, a Nevada-based fund reported 131,171 shares. S R Schill And Associate reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lbmc Investment Lc owns 3,458 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il has 0.71% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 7.93M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Services Corporation holds 22,714 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc holds 2.21% or 128,419 shares in its portfolio. Garde Cap holds 3,112 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 17,372 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 130,540 shares.