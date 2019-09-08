Chevron New (CVX) Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Upped Stake by $1.93 Million as Shares Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Holding Maintained by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Durability Fix for 500 Engines on Upgraded 737, A320; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 07/03/2018 – GE REPORTS INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED RESERVOIR; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 15,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 121,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, up from 106,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,115 shares to 227,317 shares, valued at $20.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,005 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News: GE, PG&E Face New Threats – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of General Electric Plunged in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is Jumping on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: Here Are Your Options After Thursday’s Massacre – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Park National Corp Oh holds 0.9% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.59M shares. First Finance In accumulated 0.3% or 40,039 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 2.73 million shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd reported 765,350 shares stake. 517,863 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Creative Planning has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.44M shares. Front Barnett Associates Lc stated it has 69,284 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 42,840 were reported by Cypress Capital Grp. Joel Isaacson Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 3.68 million are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.5% or 840,039 shares. Profund Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 152,400 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 46,082 shares to 146,098 shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 39,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,497 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.