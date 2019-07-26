Chevron New (CVX) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Raised Its Position by $340,710 as Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Delphi Management Lowered Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 63.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 4,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.41M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 2,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,085 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 11,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 15.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 55,994 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $25.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,815 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

