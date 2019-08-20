Chevron New (CVX) Holder Hanson Mcclain Has Decreased Holding by $777,237 as Valuation Rose; Millennium Management Boosted Holding in Intra Cellular Therapies (Put) (ITCI) by $1.50 Million as Market Value Declined

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (Put) (ITCI) by 1000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 802,569 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08M shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 96,413 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Management reported 1.35% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 59,900 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 10,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Stifel Financial invested in 0% or 14,700 shares. Daiwa Securities holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 302 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 19,478 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% or 28,892 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Axa owns 131,611 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 3,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 1.04M shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $75.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Ed Inc by 4,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,801 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc accumulated 24,647 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt owns 5,587 shares. Forbes J M & Llp owns 10,039 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 1.63% or 291,902 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.79% or 996,683 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock has invested 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alliancebernstein LP holds 7.56M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Llc holds 39,417 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Invests has invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 15,110 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 18,961 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 1.96% or 369,537 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 225,666 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Finance Consulate holds 0.14% or 2,460 shares in its portfolio.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 6,019 shares to 206,001 shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 148,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

