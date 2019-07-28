Chevron New (CVX) Holder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.44 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Trimmed Stake by $493,500

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 11,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,346 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 63,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 11,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,588 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.80 million, down from 367,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest reported 1.53% stake. Moreover, First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Butensky & Cohen Finance Security reported 19,783 shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). St Johns Mgmt Llc reported 8,273 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 1.94 million shares. Estabrook Capital holds 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 83,967 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 36,968 shares. Eqis Management invested in 0.05% or 4,759 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 19,013 shares. Boys Arnold & Company has 57,972 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Miles Capital accumulated 12,573 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Moreover, First Midwest National Bank Trust Division has 0.98% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 58,526 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP owns 109,229 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 5,000 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,000 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cullen Cap Management Llc has 2.73% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Petrus Trust Lta invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Saturna Capital Corporation accumulated 1.20M shares. Davenport And Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 301,088 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.92% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 0.51% or 1.47 million shares. First Fincl Bank Trust has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Duff & Phelps Inv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.05M shares. James Inv Rech invested in 1.48% or 532,223 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 324,571 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or stated it has 1.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wallace Cap Management Incorporated reported 8,245 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

