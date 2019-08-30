Chevron New (CVX) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Raised Its Stake by $381,054 as Shares Rose; American Financial Group Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Stake by $6.20 Million

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 63,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $117.8. About 3.02 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49M, down from 815,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 8.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,765 shares to 49,990 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 8,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,310 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp And Co Of Newtown has invested 1.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,681 shares or 0% of the stock. Howland Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 75,616 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs holds 6,671 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc, Arizona-based fund reported 79,918 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Limited Company invested in 0.46% or 8,242 shares. Beddow Cap has 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,250 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 732,381 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 667,584 shares. First United Bankshares has invested 1.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stralem Communications Inc stated it has 44,625 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd owns 11,540 shares. Biondo Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 5,000 were accumulated by United Fire.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 280,000 were accumulated by Central Securities Corporation. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,178 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manchester Management Lc invested in 0.09% or 11,785 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 2.05% or 232,568 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 15,752 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 65,901 shares. Gabelli & Commerce Inv Advisers owns 7,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sanders Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 10.10 million shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn holds 42,145 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Harvey Cap Management holds 3.13% or 104,680 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancshares N A reported 26,045 shares. Moore Cap Lp accumulated 110,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.09 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.