Chevron New (CVX) Holder Diligent Investors Increased Position; Westpac Banking Has Lifted Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position by $2.20 Billion

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 9,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 3.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 46,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 143,555 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83B, up from 97,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 665,262 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 17,354 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 229,997 shares. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 28,845 shares stake. Capital Int Sarl owns 27,983 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Mrj invested in 1.22% or 16,512 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.84% or 159,356 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Lc holds 0.3% or 2,730 shares in its portfolio. Logan Management has 1.71% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 226,233 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Company reported 0.28% stake. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Llc holds 1,945 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Motco invested in 0.96% or 77,702 shares. Westchester Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 72,251 are owned by Meeder Asset. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,007 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Investors Svcs holds 3.97% or 522,895 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin has 0.04% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 10,238 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs reported 12,038 shares. Blair William & Il has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 32,061 shares. 100 were accumulated by First Interstate Retail Bank. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Advisory Research has invested 0.62% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 143,555 are owned by Westpac. Nomura Inc invested in 109,282 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 29,448 shares. 16,687 were reported by And. 12,819 were reported by Aqr Capital Limited Liability. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 304,432 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 31,260 shares.