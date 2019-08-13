Chevron New (CVX) Holder Diligent Investors Has Lifted Its Stake by $593,967 as Market Value Rose; Healthequity (HQY) Position Maintained by Diker Management Llc

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 657,638 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 9,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.25. About 2.87M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Inv Lc owns 15,642 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 43,225 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,966 shares. 77,248 are owned by Guardian Cap Advsrs L P. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Co owns 8,091 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 996,683 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price invested in 7,501 shares. Schaller Invest Gp Inc reported 4,027 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has invested 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 78,109 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Prns has invested 2.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 340,435 are held by Asset Management Incorporated. Ellington Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Yorktown Management And Research Company stated it has 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.