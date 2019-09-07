Chevron New (CVX) Holder Chicago Equity Partners Raised Holding by $1.59 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Holding Lifted by Hrt Financial Llc

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2320.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 46,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 49,020 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 2,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 12,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 164,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, up from 152,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2,974 shares to 2,896 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 89,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,006 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd Liability Co owns 39,122 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Northstar Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 21,747 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 9,430 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Taurus Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Forbes J M Company Llp owns 73,449 shares. First Western Cap Mgmt holds 3.64% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,089 shares. Aspiriant invested in 0.27% or 27,231 shares. Fairfield Bush & has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 404,829 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 288,258 shares. Arbor Advsr Limited Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,824 shares. Mairs And Inc stated it has 14,427 shares. Jcic Asset invested in 0.02% or 430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brave Asset reported 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Commonwealth Bancorp Of reported 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aviance Capital Ltd has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,805 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 134,888 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 10,359 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Clark Mgmt Inc owns 308,633 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company has 0.28% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 9,735 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Patten Gp Inc invested in 1.09% or 20,652 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 182,942 are owned by Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability. Tcw Gp has invested 1.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cahill Financial Advisors Incorporated holds 0.5% or 9,684 shares in its portfolio.