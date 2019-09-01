Chevron New (CVX) Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lifted Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 93,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426.14M, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson owns 17,281 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Roundview Cap Limited Com invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chilton Inv Lc reported 2.89% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 1.48% or 365,987 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 41,305 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Lc reported 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gamco Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stillwater Ltd Liability has 1.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 127,648 are owned by Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd. Thomas White Intll has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clean Yield Gp invested in 0% or 125 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,309 shares to 10,377 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,468 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.57 million shares. 7,644 are owned by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Company. Moreover, Blue Fincl has 0.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cape Ann Retail Bank holds 11,491 shares. Security Natl Trust invested in 1.37% or 34,731 shares. Penobscot Inv Management stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hilton Cap Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,266 shares. Spc Finance has 4,484 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 10,555 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri has 1.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 93,547 shares. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 38,997 shares. Goelzer Management holds 109,305 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability reported 146,532 shares. Moreover, Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 2.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 22,795 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 49,229 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 32,334 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $307.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FIDU) by 39,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,346 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).