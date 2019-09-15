Chevron New (CVX) Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Boosted Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 7,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 53,737 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, up from 46,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,338 shares to 69,517 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendershot accumulated 40,812 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Towercrest Mgmt invested in 7,001 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners Lp invested in 1.04% or 50,000 shares. 48,577 are held by Stralem. Mount Vernon Incorporated Md holds 5.44% or 49,478 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated invested in 126,882 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Management Ltd has 7,110 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin Street Nc stated it has 3.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 14.33 million shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd invested in 3.29% or 354,835 shares. 5,235 are owned by Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mngmt. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.48M shares. Olstein Mngmt Lp holds 33,000 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,357 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,294 shares to 27,038 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,067 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).