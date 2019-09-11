Chevron New (CVX) Holder Aspiriant Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; Cqs Cayman LP Lifted Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Stake by $1.28 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 29,420 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA – PLANS TO ISSUE A NEW $414 MLN TERM LOAN B DUE MARCH 2024 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS – PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOAN B, CASH ON HAND FOR REFINANCING EXISTING TERM LOAN B DUE DEC 2020, PAY FEES, EXPENSES; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Home Buyers Seek More Tech-Based Tools from Real Estate Agents; 20/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Patrick McClain Joins Altisource as Senior Vice President, Hubzu Auction Services; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 5,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 25,565 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 30,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $120.92. About 3.78M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 1.60 million shares to 25.10M shares, valued at $27.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.00M shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential accumulated 38,170 shares. Sei Invs Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 15,360 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 12,900 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 19,600 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) or 38 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 32 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 24,819 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 36,192 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 18,401 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 13,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

More notable recent Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia Was Once A Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Comparing Inventory, Shipments And ASPs With Competitors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avnet (AVT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altisource Announces Plans to Discontinue Its Buy-Renovate-Lease-Sell Business and Repay $50 Million of Debt – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.47B for 15.99 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot Inc reported 154,474 shares. 2,958 were accumulated by Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reik Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,268 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 holds 2,554 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Westwood Management Il, Illinois-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd reported 858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.83 million shares. Tcw Gru Inc stated it has 1.28M shares. 4,850 are held by Gfs Advsr Ltd. The Missouri-based Community Comml Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bbva Compass National Bank has invested 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Usca Ria Lc reported 55,660 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Cim Investment Mangement reported 10,276 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.68% or 1.94M shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,080 shares to 12,871 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).