Chevron New (CVX) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Holder Halsey Associates Has Increased Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Position

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 690,267 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.14. About 3.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron aims for world’s lowest emission LNG plant in new Kitimat plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.29 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04M shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Prtn LP holds 1.16% or 17,406 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 505,176 shares. Investec Asset Management North America reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1.27 million are owned by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 87,448 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Paragon Cap Management Limited reported 2,973 shares. Moreover, Washington Retail Bank has 0.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 172,068 are owned by Rockland Trust Company. 49,779 are owned by Department Mb Financial Bank N A. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 49,714 are owned by Bragg Fin Advisors. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wagner Bowman holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,110 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 79,690 shares. Cetera Advisor Network owns 263,833 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jacobs Launches Tender Offer to Acquire KeyW for $11.25 per Share in Cash – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs updates guidance ahead of investor day presentation – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,401 shares to 174,512 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,657 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).