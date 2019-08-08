Chevron New (CVX) Holder American Investment Services Increased Its Holding by $763,338 as Stock Value Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Holding

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 12,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 14,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $216.83. About 3.45M shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 5.68M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,999 shares to 44,509 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.42 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

