Chevron New Com (CVX) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Upped Holding by $3.78 Million as Shares Rose; Shelton Capital Management Position in Public Storage (PSA) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $260.92. About 311,013 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 30,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 318,127 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10 million, up from 287,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.45. About 2.68 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12,303 shares to 1,233 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 46,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,316 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Val Etf (IWD) by 72,164 shares to 274,518 shares, valued at $33.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 5,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,458 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 16,121 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr owns 5,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Miles Capital Inc invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 36,500 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 2.22 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Iat Reinsurance Limited accumulated 16,000 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mngmt LP owns 280,381 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Brouwer & Janachowski Lc stated it has 2,840 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 134,636 shares. Lincoln Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Qs Investors Ltd Co reported 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rothschild Cap Partners Lc reported 1,821 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.