Chevron New Com (CVX) Share Price Rose While Ftb Advisors Has Lowered Position by $304,794; Maple Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 2.81 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 31,571 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 34,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $116.38. About 2.63M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Management invested in 1.88% or 902,403 shares. Homrich Berg accumulated 0.11% or 17,125 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.11% or 19,420 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dearborn Limited Liability Com reported 0.58% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Washington Tru Fincl Bank has 0.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 13,297 are owned by Wellington Shields And Limited Liability. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 76,441 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 57,053 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Ny owns 0.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,430 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com reported 9,832 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Lc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 15,642 were accumulated by Harvey Communications Ltd Com. Scotia Cap stated it has 117,402 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 6,511 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Developed World Ex (GWL) by 31,853 shares to 794,768 shares, valued at $23.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Markets Etf (GMM) by 20,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc Com Usd0.15 (NYSE:OMC).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 70,878 shares to 306,550 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,229 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.