Chevron New Com (CVX) Market Value Rose While Edgar Lomax Co Has Increased Stake by $29.08 Million; Oak Ridge Investments Lowered Holding in Wex Com (WEX) by $1.82 Million as Shares Rose

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 65.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 236,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 598,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.67 million, up from 361,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc Com (WEX) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 126,812 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, down from 136,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 177,993 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Gp has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability has invested 1.55% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 12,612 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability invested in 0% or 94,300 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 120 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru Co has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,266 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Co invested in 0% or 8,831 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 16,089 shares. Us Bankshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,314 shares. Hightower Advsr owns 1,808 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Limited has 100 shares. Smithfield reported 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Arizona State Retirement System owns 30,950 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 74,809 shares to 291,421 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc Com by 26,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 539,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 78,525 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $63.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 71,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,121 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).