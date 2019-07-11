Chevron New Com (CVX) Holding Raised by Sg Americas Securities Llc; Overlook Holdings LTD Stake In Bidu Us (BIDU) Was Lifted

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.75. About 1.73 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 103.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 213,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91M, up from 207,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $125.42. About 3.14M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baidu Removes Millions Of Ads, Shutters Travel Site – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Showcases Major Advances in AI Assistant Ecosystem with DuerOS 5.0 and New Product Innovation – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Chinese Stocks Will Soar on a Trade Truce – Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Baidu Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 82,116 shares to 24,145 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) by 106,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc Com.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oil gains on API stockdraw, Gulf of Mexico storm – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S. Oil Demand Was Scorching Hot Last Year — but Gas-Guzzling SUVs Arenâ€™t to Blame – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Cuts Gulf Production, Threatens Refineries, Spikes Oil Prices – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.