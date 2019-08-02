Chevron New Com (CVX) Holding Held by Stralem & Co Inc; First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Market Value Declined While Jbf Capital Has Boosted Holding

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 11,260 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 44,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $118.86. About 3.25 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc Shs by 13,540 shares to 87,845 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 10,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,035 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 100,570 shares to 99,230 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,555 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom.