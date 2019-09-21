Chevron New Com (CVX) Holder Todd Asset Management Raised Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 76,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 305,121 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.97 million, up from 228,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 69,106 shares to 230,331 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 5,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,364 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).