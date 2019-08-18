Chevron New (Call) (CVX) Holder Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $53.62 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Cut Its Position by $7.02 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (CVX) by 79.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 435,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 114,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12 million, down from 550,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 42,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.06M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – COMMITTEE OF BRITISH LAWMAKERS SAYS FACEBOOK FB.O HAS NOT FULLY ANSWERED ITS QUESTIONS ABOUT DATA PRIVACY WITH SUFFICIENT DETAIL OR DATA EVIDENCE; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Wants to Make Sure Facebook Is ‘Positive Force’; 27/03/2018 – @jimcramer has a suggestion for Facebook: The company should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal to show it has nothing to hide. via @cnbctech; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress Tuesday The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 23/03/2018 – The anti-social network: Facebook bids to rebuild trust after toughest week; 28/03/2018 – ABC News: The Latest: Playboy leaves Facebook over privacy; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,166 are held by Bollard Grp Llc. The California-based Golub Lc has invested 4.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Milestone Grp holds 0.05% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 2.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 77,802 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 198,326 shares. Plancorp Lc reported 2,726 shares. 31,855 are held by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP has invested 2.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp Ny reported 32,867 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 12,178 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications reported 1.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,279 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd holds 4,978 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Birinyi stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intlinc (NYSE:RHI) by 11,538 shares to 111,896 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 30,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Drilling Sa Luxembou by 89,931 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $29.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.