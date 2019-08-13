Chevron (CVX) Valuation Rose While Gofen & Glossberg Has Cut Stake by $768,873; As Oracle Com (ORCL) Stock Rose, Smithbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $457,390

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 6,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 323,860 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.89M, down from 330,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.55. About 3.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 6.33 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.49 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.48 million were reported by Fiduciary Management Wi. 8,626 were reported by Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc. Middleton Com Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,883 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 489,286 shares. Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,056 shares. Mawer Investment Management reported 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Allstate holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 237,042 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 9,566 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 213,648 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 29,128 shares. 3.58M were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. Jones Financial Cos Lllp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 17,990 shares to 141,089 shares, valued at $22.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap has invested 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 146,532 were reported by Ashfield Partners Llc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 7.56 million shares. 7,300 were accumulated by Salem Management Inc. 20,168 were accumulated by Somerset Group Limited Co. Terril Brothers Inc invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Company holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.18 million shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 5,851 shares. 2,730 were accumulated by Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd. Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paragon Capital accumulated 0.22% or 2,973 shares. Argent Trust reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mraz Amerine Assoc has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.