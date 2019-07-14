Chevron (CVX) Valuation Rose While Broderick Brian C Lifted by $1.80 Million Its Position; Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose While Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.35 million, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 16,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 49,090 shares to 95,970 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari Nv by 109,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 42,845 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. 104,024 are held by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited. 1832 Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Westfield Mngmt Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 451,001 shares. Da Davidson & holds 18,956 shares. 2,400 are owned by Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Conning Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Westpac Corp reported 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.04% or 6,980 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability accumulated 186,831 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 295,010 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt owns 7,195 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.20 million shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,680 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt has 3,450 shares.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. 7,200 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.