Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose While Broderick Brian C Raised Its Position; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Increased Position

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 31,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 16,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 20,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 264,265 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 243,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,817 shares to 23,859 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,630 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).